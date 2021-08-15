After sitting on a shelf for several years because of the pandemic, the Ryan Reynolds-starring video game-y comedy movie Free Guy finally came out in theaters on Friday—and only in theaters, because the movie was made by 20th Century Fox before Disney swallowed it up, so the studio was unable to do a Black Widow-style streaming deal. The movie is apparently doing alright at the box office, but either way, Disney seems to be happy enough with Free Guy that Mickey Mouse has already rolled up to Ryan Reynolds’ mansion to beg for more Free Guy. “Ah ha ha, you deserve even more major film franchises, Ryan! I’m Mickey Mouse!” (That’s what he says.)

Reynolds tweeted the news on Saturday afternoon, which means it might not necessarily be officially official, but if Ryan Reynolds says “Disney wants more Free Guy” than Disney’s probably going to considering making more Free Guy no matter what. Reynolds’ tweet specifically indicated that Free Guy was purposefully billed as “an original IP movie” (even though it trades in the tropes of unoriginal IP and includes a number of Easter eggs referencing other stuff), so he says it’s “#irony” that Disney wants a sequel, but it’s not really that unexpected. Ryan Reynolds is a big movie star, the movie seems reasonably successful, why not make a proper Disney-owned sequel where he can meet Wreck-It Ralph and stuff?

As Disney swallows up more and more intellectual properties, “original” movies like Free Guy are going to become even more appealing… to Disney at least. Why make a movie without Ryan Reynolds, talking about things that the target audience hasn’t heard about from YouTube, when you could just have him run around and make snide comments about general pop culture? Deadpool is already that for superhero movies, Free Guy can be that for video games and the internet.

