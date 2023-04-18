Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Clips

Free Guy director's WWII miniseries, All The Light We Cannot See, gets a teaser

Shawn Levy’s follow-up to The Adam Project is a special-effects-heavy World War II series based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel

By
Matt Schimkowitz
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nell Sutton and Mark Ruffalo
Nell Sutton and Mark Ruffalo
Photo: Netflix

After sticking it out with Ryan Reynolds for a trilogy of films, Shawn Levy, director of Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming Deadpool 3, is ready to do something a little different. Well, very different.

Watch
The A.V. Club's weekly film round up
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Christopher Walken joins Dune: Part Two
May 12, 2022
Natalie Portman and Christian Bale on working with Taika Waititi
July 7, 2022

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Levy’s All The Light We Cannot See seemingly lends his superhero-adjacent filmmaking to a genre that desperately needs it: World War II epics about a father and his blind daughter hiding a “legendary diamond” from the Nazis. Not that Levy has to play coy with his effects budget. The teaser, which contains no dialogue, but a lot of really cool explosions, is a CGI-laden spectacle that’s also a story about the “extraordinary power of human connection.” Though you could say that about any movie, this one is limited series for a streamer written by—who else—Steven Knight.

Even more than Levy, Steven Knight is everywhere these days. With his gross but fun adaptation of Great Expectations for FX coming to a close, Knight also took over writing duties of Damon Lindelof’s abandoned Star Wars movie that might actually happen because that’s how Steven Knight rolls. Seriously, the guy created Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and now he’s Hollywood’s only screenwriter.

Advertisement

As for Levy, he’s no stranger to television, having directed a slew of Stranger Things for Netflix. And while it does seem a bit concerning that the director of Free Guy directed a melodrama that will have to deal with the Holocaust in some capacity, um, we forgot where we were going with this. The clips are so heavy on effects that we did expect something supernatural to happen, like a portal opening in the sky, and someone will have to throw the diamond in it. But the cast looks good! Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo star opposite newcomers Aria Mia Loberti and Nell Sutton as the older and younger Marie-Laure, respectively.

All The Light We Cannot See lands on Netflix on November 2, 2023.