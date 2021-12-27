Even by the standards of Hollywood’s dumpiest dump month, this January is quiet. Things could get even quieter, if the studios get cold feet about releasing any movies during another COVID surge. As of now, the beginning of 2022 belongs to a new Scream, a long-delayed superhero movie, and some straight-to-streaming animated sequels. What, no Liam Neeson? He’s taking this January off, and leaving the ass-kicking to Adrien Brody.

Of course, as always, there will be Oscar contenders to catch up with during the chilly opening stretch of year. And that Spider-Man movie isn’t going anymore—it’ll still be hanging around in multiplexes, ready to serve those waiting for the crowds to shrink or the infection rates to drop. Keep reading to find out everything that’s coming to theaters and a living room near you this January.

