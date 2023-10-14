Well, whatever it is that Jerry Seinfeld has been hinting about recently— somehow connected to “a little secret” about the finale of his massively popular sitcom, Seinfeld—it doesn’t seem to have much to do with the cast of his massively popular sitcom, Seinfeld. At least, not series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has now (briefly) responded to comments Seinfeld made during a recent stand-up gig, when he said that “something is going to happen” in regards to the controversial last episode. To which Louis-Dreyfus responded, in a recent interview with The Guardian, “Yeah, I just saw [that news] last night. And I don’t know what the hell he’s talking about.”

The Veep star is the first member of the non-Seinfeld Seinfeld cast to comment on the series creators’ remarks, with neither Michael Richards, nor Jason Alexander, having weighed in as of yet. (Ditto Larry David, who Seinfeld implied was directly involved with whatever he’s planning.) At the very least, Louis-Dreyfus’ response suggests that whatever’s in the works isn’t some kind of reunion or other project that involves the cast getting back together to, like, rehash the famous finale. (Or that Julia Louis-Dreyfus is just a good actor, but it’s worth noting that all involved already did a Seinfeld revival of sorts within the world of David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, so returning to that well again might be a bit redundant.)

Louis-Dreyfus has a new film coming out, Tuesday, which premiered at the London Film Festival this week. She also starred in Nicole Holofcener’s You Hurt My Feelings this year, in addition to the Netflix comedy You People. So she’s presumably not exactly sweating a lack of Seinfeld in her life at this point, no matter what David and Seinfeld are actually cooking up.

