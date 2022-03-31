Just when we thought Shrek had wriggled his way into every possible corner of global culture, the big green meme ogre has discovered another way to spread his influence over the world. He is now, thanks to a group of committed performers, the star of a burlesque show.

Shreklesque, the show’s only possible title, was born from the mind of creator, director, and Shrek actor Ben Trigger— who must have woken up in a cold sweat from nightmares of sexy ogre dancers, and knew he had no way to exorcise these images other than bringing them to life.



Most of Shrek’s animated cast has been duly included. In forms that speak to the sheer stubbornness of Trigger’s vision, Shreklesque has managed to conjure up a sexy Dragon, a sexy Gingerbread Man, a sexy Pinocchio, and, forgive us for the following three words, a sexy Donkey. (The missing sexy Puss In Boots is, we must assume, being saved for a Shreklesque spin-off.)



As promotional videos show, the cast and crew have created something truly unique. There’s Shrek in a corset. There’s Pinocchio flashing a wooden chest with tassels on it. There’s a Gingerbread Man doing a dance routine that involves pouring milk over himself.



The first performances took place in 2020, continued last year, and are now set to expand. The show is going on tour throughout Australia and New Zealand this summer, paving the way for the group to eventually spread their unique take on burlesque across the world, smearing green paint on airplane seat covers all the while.

They deserve the success, if for no other reason than that the sexy dancing ogres and donkeys they’ve created are somehow among the least unnervingly horny takes on Shrek that we’ve seen to date.

