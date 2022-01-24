Sky Ferreira fans have been waiting nearly a decade for a new album to follow up the multi-hyphenate star’s 2013 debut LP, Night Time, My Time. She broke her silence on the status of her new music in a 2019 Pitchfork profile, but the wait continued. Instead of getting her fans to stop bombarding her social media asking for updates, Ferreira’s morsel of updates only made the demand stronger.



Advertisement

Ferreira recently teased that her new music would arrive on a date that “comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,” referencing the month of March. But instead of that mystery date just being when a new single arrives, it looks like the album will come out then, too.



Over the weekend, Ferreira’s mom, Tonia, posted on her Instagram story, “new album coming March,” according to a screenshot grabbed by a fan account on Twitter called Sky Ferreira Updates. (The A.V. Club reached out for comment on whether the album is actually coming out in March.)

Though Tonia seemingly confirmed the drop, after years of being told an album’s coming only for release plans to be halted again, many fans have voiced their skepticism. One fan replied to Sky Ferreira Updates’ tweet, writing, “I’ll believe it when I see it. At this point I honestly trust Kanye album updates more.” Hundreds of others voiced similar sentiments.

As for what we do know about the album, it’s going to be titled Masochism. Ferreira gave a glimpse of the upcoming record, releasing single “Downhill Lullaby” in 2019. If that’s any indication of what’s to come, it’s appreciated that Ferreira spent so much time perfecting the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut. It’s an enthralling, eerie composition that feels darker than her previous pop-heavy material—not to mention, it’s apt for someone who’s worked with David Lynch.



