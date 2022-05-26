Sky Ferreira has finally shared her first single since 2019. The “Downhill Lullaby” follow-up, titled “Don’t Forget,” follows months (and really years) of rumors about the release of her new music. In a vein similar to Rihanna, people have been doubtful that Ferreira would ever make a full return to music. We first anticipated her return in 2017, then 2018, and now in 2022.

Ferreira first teased “Don’t Forget” in a 2019 Pitchfork interview, where it was described as “a new wave time warp, a lovely bit of nostalgia therapy for people who were never there.” Ferreira’s second album, titled Masochism, was first slated for release in 2015, but faced delays due to scheduling conflicts and health issues.

“I refuse to put out something that isn’t honest,” she said in 2016. “It’s not something that I can force out. If I was to do it any sooner I either would have been compromising myself and anyone listening.”

Masochism was then promised for a summer 2016 release, to no avail. In January of this year, Ferreira’s mom even promised the album’s release in March, which obviously did not happen.

In a brand new interview with Vulture, Ferreira says the album’s release in imminent. “I think there’s some things that need to be finished, and I would like to write some [more] songs,” she says. “A lot of it’s done. It’s just more mixing, rerecording certain parts, changing certain lyrics. It’s little details.”

The singer shared “Downhill Lullaby” in 2019, six years after her debut album Night Time, My Time. Shortly after, she appeared on Charli XCX’s offering “Cross You Out.” Over the years she’s also worked as an actor, with roles in Baby Driver, American Woman, Rosy, and in an episode of The Twilight Zone reboot.