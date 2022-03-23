Pity the poor, terrifying, disgusting creatures of the Earth who have to deal with a music festival getting set up in their habitat. Not only are they cursed to live their lives as the subjects of so much human fear, but the snakes and spiders and other creeps of the animal kingdom have no say in the planning of large outdoor events that intrude upon their homes.

Advertisement

To make matters worse, these unfortunates animals are then removed from the e vents when people notice them just trying to hang out and make the best of the situation. This was the case with a sad, music-loving snake chased away from last weekend’s Under The Southern Stars festival in Adelaide, Australia.

As Consequence reports, a set by recently reformed band The Superjesus was interrupted on Saturday when the audience noticed a snake had appeared in the crowd. On the band’s Facebook page, lead singer/guitarist Sarah McLeod described the scene from her vantage point, writing that it was “the weirdest part of our gig today.”

“The security were all standing around it in a circle to make sure it didn’t hurt anyone while we all waited for the snake handler to come,” she writes. “We were told to hold the show until the snake was gone.”

The snake, knowing its free admission to the show had been compromised, apparently removed itself from the situation by disa ppearing into a hole in the ground where it couldn’t be caught by the snake handler. McLeod writes that her band started to play again anyway, adding that she doesn’t have a clue where the snake went but that the sound of the bass “would’ve sent that thing to a galaxy far, far away.”



To our knowledge, no other sets from the festival, including ones from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Stone Temple Pilots, and Bush, were interrupted by curious snakes. We presume, however, that this line-up featured plenty of snake skin apparel anyway.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com