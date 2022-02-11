Ahead of his performance this Super Bowl Sunday, rapper Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., is being sued for alleged sexual assault and battery for an incident which is said to have occurred in May 2013.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims Broadus and another man named Donald Campbell (also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan), invited her and a friend back to his studio after a concert in Anaheim. The lawsuit , per NBC News, then states that after offering to drive her home, she was taken to Campbell’s residence after she fell asleep in the car. After falling asleep at Campbell’s home, the woman alleges she woke up at 4 a.m. to Campbell forcing her to perform oral sex.

Doe claims that Campbell then urged her to attend a taping of “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” calling it a “career move” for the woman. At the taping, the woman alleges Broadus followed her into the bathroom where he also forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The woman says she felt pressure to comply “due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

The woman now comes forward as her lawyer, Matt Finkelberg, says she “refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer.”

“Our client’s hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever,” Finkelberg says.

It’s reported that following the filing of the lawsuit on Tuesday, the woman tried to resolve the issue through a private mediation which was “unsuccessful.” It’s unclear if a criminal complaint has been filed against Broadus and Campbell.

On Wednesday, Broadus posted a note on Instagram writing, “Gold digger season is here, be careful nefews, keep ya guards up.” Though the post does not name any person specifically , the lawsuit has been updated, marking the social media update as a piece of retaliation after the failed mediation.

Snoop Dogg and Campbell are accused of violating laws on sex trafficking, sexual battery, and sexual assault. Doe says in the years since the assault she has suffered anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disorders, headaches, emotional distress, and more. The woman is demanding a jury trial; she is seeking punitive damages and lawsuit costs.



The A.V. Club has reached out to representatives of Snoop Dogg for comment.