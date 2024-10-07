Somebody Somewhere reluctantly embraces change in final season trailer Bridget Everett's Peabody Award-winning comedy premieres October 27

Cue up Landslide by Fleetwood Mac: the Somebody Somewhere trailer is about to make us feel things about time passing and life changing. Over the course of the last two seasons, the critically acclaimed HBO series has mastered the balance between poignant and funny. When the third season premieres on October 27, the emotional moments will hit all the harder because they’ll be the last.

Somebody Somewhere “follows Sam (Bridget Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. In season three, we see growth against all odds.”

In the final season trailer, Sam is understandably a little resistant to change. Her sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) is ditching her for a date and her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) is ready to move on to a new living situation. Luckily, her new “thing” is loving people… sort of. “Family is family, and friends are family, and you gotta love them all,” she’s advised. “Do I?” Sam quips back.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Everett acknowledged that the show has flown “sort of under the radar.” But they went into the final season riding the high of a 2023 Peabody Award. “I’m so proud of this show and I’m so proud we’re being recognized this way. I’m not normally like this, but I do want people to know,” Everett told THR. “And I want more people to see the show, and if the Peabody gets that done, even better. If not, it’s just something that I can stare at. I know exactly where I’m going to put it, so that I can remind myself we got this one right.”