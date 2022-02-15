Sonic The Hedgehog 2 isn’t out yet, and it won’t be until April, but Paramount Pictures is clearly just as enamored with the Blue Blur as his sometimes-girlfriend Amy Rose. Today, the studio announced that it’s not only making a third Sonic The Hedgehog movie but also a streaming spin-off on Paramount+ about new “villain” Knuckles The Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba in Sonic 2 and in this TV series).

We don’t know anything about Sonic 3, because any details would spoil what happens in Sonic 2 (he could die, you don’t know), but we do know precisely three things about the Knuckles TV show (thanks to Deadline) : The first, which we already mentioned, is that it will star Idris Elba—a talented actor who surely could choose to do something else if he wanted to, indicating that he likes playing Sonic’s friend who can climb on walls and sort of hover-fly. Sorry, did we say “friend”? Because we mean that Knuckles is a bad guy, and there’s no reason to think he won’t always be a bad guy.

The second thing we know about the Knuckles show is that it will be live-action, meaning it’ll be like the movies with human actors interacting with a CG Knuckles. Actually, we’re just assuming it’ll be a CG Knuckles… maybe he’ll be played by a live-action echidna in this? Anyway, the third thing we know about the Knuckles show is that it’s coming in 2023. That’s next year, if you’re still weirded out by the fact that it’s somehow 2022.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will be in theaters on April 8, and considering how quickly this was announced, Sonic The Hedgehog 3 hopefully won’t be too far away. Shadow The Hedgehog has to show up in this one, right? He’s like Sonic but he has a gun! Or how about Big The Cat? He’s a cat who is big!