The other half of a drug showdown tells their side of the story in Sons of Ecstasy trailer The docuseries premieres January 9 on Max.

“This is a story that we never allowed my father to tell.” That’s how the new trailer for Max’s upcoming docuseries Sons Of Ecstasy begins, a pretty damn catchy hook for a show following a real-life Breaking Bad-style drug feud. In just the first 30 seconds, members of the Gravano family—one of the major players in Arizona’s ecstasy game of the ’90s—open up a world of mafia betrayals, potential rats, ordered hits, and desert raves. “I wanted to control the ecstasy scene here in Arizona,” Gerard Gravano says at one point. “But then, some guys started undercutting us.”

If you aren’t familiar with this particular episode, here’s a synopsis:

At the epicenter of the 1990s ecstasy drug trade in Arizona sits an unusual rivalry. English stockbroker Shaun Attwood faces off against Gerard Gravano, the son of notorious New York mobster and hitman Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano. For the first time, the Gravanos tell their side of the story. Through riveting first-hand accounts from inside both factions, the film unravels the unexpected showdown between the British business guru and the Mafia heir apparent in the Arizona desert. Guns, gangsters, and underground raves set the stage in a deadly battle for control of an Ecstasy Empire. Related Content The best movies on Max right now

The creators of the series, Julian P. Hobbs and Elli Hakami, have been building their own little empire over at Investigation Discovery. They previously worked together on series like House Of Hammer and Queen Of Meth. Max has some other intriguing documentaries coming in 2025, like a new season of 100 Foot Wave and Celtics City, which follows the Boston NBA team and will reunite 30 For 30 creators Bill Simmons and Connor Schell for the first time.

Sons of Ecstasy premieres January 9.