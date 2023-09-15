Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Newswire

Sopranos star Drea de Matteo says ended up on OnlyFans because she wouldn't get vaxxed

Drea de Matteo prefers OnlyFans to being "at the mercy of mandates or strikes or anything like that"

By
Mary Kate Carr
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Drea de Matteo joined Only Fans
Drea de Matteo
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Being anti-vaccine made Drea de Matteo such a pariah in Hollywood she was all but forced to join OnlyFans to support her family, the Sopranos star tells Fox News Digital. The actor says she “almost lost her home” after being dropped by her agent and figured if “everybody’s in their underwear and being sexy on Instagram” she might as well do it on a platform where she could get paid. “I don’t know why I didn’t think of this sooner,” she adds.

Watch
Dylan Mulvaney won big at The Streamys
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Michael Imperioli on his Sopranos and White Lotus characters, and his new novel
January 13, 2023
Micheal Cera randomly revived a long-dormant email chain from the original Scott Pilgrim cast
Yesterday

De Matteo feels she had to “switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage” in regards to her stance on the COVID vaccine. “I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don’t want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again,” she says.

Advertisement

“People find that hard to believe that I was never really paid very much money for any of the jobs I’ve done. People think I’m fucking made of gold, and I’m not. I’ve worked job to job,” she adds. “And I’ve turned down tons of jobs in the past just to be with my children because their dad’s on the road, and he’s not around as much.”

Separately from the vaccine situation, de Matteo should certainly still be getting residuals from prior jobs (in addition to The Sopranos, she appeared on Sons Of Anarchy and Desperate Housewives, among others). Residual payments being disrupted by streaming is one of the issues SAG-AFTRA has raised in the current strike.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I used to have a lot of money,” de Matteo adds. “And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family. So when people make nasty comments about why I would have [joined OnlyFans], my response is, ‘Damn straight, I hope you’re never in the fucking position I’m in.’ I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.”