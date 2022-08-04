The latest offering from sitcom master Steve Levitan is imminent— the Modern Family co-creator’s new series Reboot officially has a release date next month on Hulu. In a meta turn, Reboot follows a 2000s family sitcom that gets rebooted by none other than Hulu, bringing the dysfunctional cast back together and into the modern Hollywood fold.

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” Levitan previously said of the series, per Variety.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key as Reed Sterling, a graduate of Yale drama (read: stuffy) who resents the role he once had on a multi-camera sitcom Step Right Up for, in his mind, ruining his career. When the show is rebooted for a Hulu release, however, Reed finds himself reunited with all his former co-stars and their accumulated baggage. There’s Bree Marie Larson (Judy Greer), the pageant queen-turned-actress-turned-princess. There’s Clay Barber (Johnny Knoxville), who prefers his dark, explicit stand-up comedy to revisiting the one acting job he’s ever had. Theres Zack (Calum Worthy), Step Right Up’s youngest member and a former child star turned multi-hyphenate rapper/actor. And finally, there’s Gordon (Paul Reiser), Step Right Up’s past-his-prime creator who has a bone to pick with every Seinfeld and Frasier fan. Crazy Ex Girlfriend mastermind Rachel Bloom and Krista Marie Yu round out the cast as a hopeful writer, Hannah, and a creative executive, Elaine, respectively.

“Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for ‘Reboot’ is as hilarious as it is timely,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th TV. “We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

Reboot premieres September 20 on Hulu.