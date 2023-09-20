Sufjan Stevens diagnosed with rare autoimmune disorder

After doctors diagnosed him with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disease affecting mobility, Sufjan Stevens is learning to walk again. The Illinois singer-songwriter posted an update on Instagram about his condition, explaining why he has not been promoting his upcoming album, Javelin.

Guillain-Barre syndrome is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. The symptoms, which include weakness and tingling in hands and feet, quickly spread to the whole body, paralyzing the patient. While there’s no cure for the disease, with treatment, symptoms can subside. However, recovery can take years, and in some cases, the GBS is fatal.

Advertisement

Stevens reports that he woke up paralyzed last month, with his limbs “numb and tingling.” Unable to walk, his brother drove him to the emergency room, where neurologists diagnosed him with GBS. Stevens spent roughly two weeks in the hospital as doctors began immuno-hemoglobin infusions to prevent the disease from spreading to the lungs, heart, and brain.

On September 8, he writes, “I was transferred to acute rehab, where I am now undergoing intensive physical therapy/occupational therapy, strength building etc. to get my body back in shape and to learn to walk again. It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Steven’s latest, Javelin, hits stores and streamers on October 6. It is his first album of new material since 2001 when he released Convocations and A Beginner’s Mind, a collaboration with Angelo De Augustine. Last week, he released a new single from Javelin, “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?”