Newswire

Sum 41 is calling it quits

Lyrics of their most famous song aside, the pop-punk group is finally goin' under (after one last album and a few more tour dates)

Hattie Lindert
Photo: Duane Prokop (Getty Images)

Sum 41, the pop-punk band responsible for feel-good movie soundtrack staple “In Too Deep,” is disbanding. The group announced the decision today via a joint statement posted across Sum 41's official social media accounts.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding,” the statement reads. “We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.” The group’s remaining tour dates—many of which are in support of The Offspring—run through September 3 of this year.

Founded in 1996 in Ontario by guitarist Deryck Whibley, drummer Steve Jocz, bassist Richard Roy, and vocalist Jon Marshall, Sum 41 first blew up in 2001, when their track “Fat Lip” made its way to MTV’s once ubiquitous Total Request Live and ultimately ended up at the top of Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. The band went on to release seven studio albums over its 27-year run, most recently 2019's Order In Decline.

These days, Whibley is the only remaining original member of the group, now rounded out by guitarists Dave Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Jason McCaslin, and drummer Frank Zummo. Back in 2022, Whibley sold his recording and publishing catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners.

Read Sum 41's full statement below:

Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album “Heaven :x: Hell,” along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring to each of us.

Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.