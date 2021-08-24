Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, August 24th. All times are Eastern.



Top p ick

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.): Supergirl’s sixth season returns from summer hiatus for the first of its final 13 episodes. Caroline Siede is working doubletime on Tuesdays from now on, recapping Supergirl and Stargirl ( now in season two, titled “Summer School”) . In her last recap before the break, Caroline was hopeful about the series featuring the last daughter of Krypton : “Between COVID restrictions and Benoist’s maternity leave, Supergirl has faced a remarkable level of difficulty in crafting this first half of the season—one that’s inspired it to innovate in impressive ways. And while it’s bittersweet to think about the show leaving our airwaves just as it’s found its Next Generation groove, it’s probably better that it goes out on a high. If the rest of the season can channel the creativity of these past few episodes with a more normal filming schedule for Benoist, there’s every chance of Supergirl ending on a note of ‘ up, up, and away.’ ”

Regular c overage

Stargirl (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Countdown t o t he 2021 Emmys



(Shrill, Hulu): As Gwen Ihnat notes in her interview with Bryant about Shrill’s third season , “Hulu sitcom Shrill was a game-changer. Loosely based on Lindy West’s memoir Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, the dramedy stars Aidy Bryant as Annie, a plus-size protagonist who takes on fat-shamers and unrealistic societal ideals as she tries to carve out a writing life in Portland.” If you read the interview, you’ll realize it’s no surprise that Aidy Bryant’s been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The lady’s got acting chops and a special kind of presence, so much so that th e Shrill nod wasn’t even Bryant’s only Emmy nomination this year: She’s also nominated for B est S upporting A ctress in a C omedy S eries for her stellar comic stylings on Saturday Night Live.