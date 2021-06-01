Morrisey showing off his book about Morrisey Photo : ADAM IHSEL / TT/AFP via Getty Images

After a decade of straight-up annoying the crap out of everyone with an assortment of racist comments and getting cuddly with extremist groups, Morrisey is without a record label. Yup, the guy who you were obsessed with in high school because he was good at irony is, ironically enough, having a hard time finding people to get obsessed with his new record, Bonfire Of Teenagers.

Advertisement

On his website, Morrisey Central, Morrisey is quoted as saying, “The worst year of my life concludes with the best album of my life.” And yes, he is quoted. He didn’t just post this, which is a good thing because, for the love of God , Morrisey needs to stop posting. The announcement concludes, “Morrissey is unsigned. The album is available to the highest (or lowest) bidder.”

Fans of Morrisey, a loyal fandom if there ever was one, will also be happy to see the tracklisting for the album. They will surely be delighted to read the song titles “Ha Ha Harlem,” “Rebels Without Applause,” and “Kerouac’s Crack.” No Morrisey fan’s collection is complete without the record that contains the future deep cuts “I Ex-Love You” and “Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings,” both of which sound like songs from The Simpsons episode Moz got pissed about in April.

The full tracklist:

I Am Veronica Rebels Without Applause Kerouac’ Crack Ha Ha Harlem I Live In Oblivion Bonfire Of Teenagers My Funeral Diana Dors I Ex-Love You Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings Saint In A Stained-Glass Window

The headline is a lie. It isn’t that surprising that Morrisey is having trouble finding a label. For roughly the past decade, he’s been sharing some pretty heinous racist commentary, casually defending Harvey Weinstein, and offering public support for far-right extremist parties on The Tonight Show. So, yeah, Morrisey’s brand of irony isn’t aging particularly well.

[ via Consequence]

