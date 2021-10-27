That ’70s Show, “Too Old To Trick Or Treat, Too Young To Die”

Even Kelso could pick up on the theme of That ’70s Show’s second Halloween episode. In fact, it’s Ashton Kutcher himself who states the thesis of “Too Old To Trick Or Treat, Too Young To Die” when he wonders out loud, “What if we were in an Alfred Hitchcock movie?” Hitchcock is an odd choice for a sitcom set in the ’70s, as the Master Of Suspense’s best years were already far behind him by that point. In fact, exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) is the only one who’s current in his references, dressing up for the holiday as Frank N. Furter from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. But what the show does with the concept is so inspired that even a nitpicker might be inclined to let it go, dividing the episode into three clever, silly storylines, pulling in references to Hitchcock classics like The Birds, North By Northwest, Rear Window, and Vertigo. Kutcher once again proves to be the MVP of the episode by playing the Janet Leigh role in a gender-swapped parody of Psycho. [Katie Rife]

