The vampire is cinema’s favorite monster. Ever since Nosferatu more than a century ago, bloodsuckers of every conceivable persuasion have dominated pop culture in horror spaces and beyond, and we’re still not through with them. Indeed, vampires films can be played for horror, comedy, romance, psychological thriller, and any combination thereof. Vampires can be metaphors for loneliness, anxiety, obsession, sexual desire, or sin. Or they can just be scary as hell.



Yet another incarnation of the vampire arrives in cinemas with the launch of the Dracula adaptation The Last Voyage Of The Demeter, proving that our thirst for these creatures is far from sated. History has yet to determine if Demeter will someday earn a spot on our list of the worst vampire films of all time. So, because we’re positive people, let’s celebrate Demeter’s release by rounding up, and ranking, the 25 best vampire films ever made.