Charlie Hunnam horrifies as Ryan Murphy's Monster in The Ed Gein Story trailer

Say what you will about Ryan Murphy’s real-life murderer anthology, but at least he’s settled on less cumbersome titles. Monster: The Ed Gein Story rolls off the tongue a lot easier than Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Yes, the series seems to have found its groove, so what better time to approach a figure Netflix describes as “history’s most singular ghoul?” It’s Charlie Hunnam’s turn to be monstrous when the new season premieres October 3, and based on the trailer, he’s up to the task.

“Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm—hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare,” reads the synopsis for the series. “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre—he became the blueprint for modern horror.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monster: The Ed Gein Story features a handful of Murphy alumni, as Murphy shows are wont to do; that includes Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans), Charlie Hall (Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story) and Lesley Manville (Grotesquerie). Some esteemed newcomers to Murphy’s sandbox include Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf as Ed’s mother Augusta Gein and Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch. But once you’re in the Murphy cinematic universe, you’re in for life (well, except maybe Patti Lupone). Krieps has signed on to appear in the next season of Monster about Lizzie Borden, and it was reported this week Hunnam is in talks to play Borden’s father. From killer to victim in just two seasons—now that’s range.