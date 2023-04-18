The 1930s and 1940s are frequently recognized as the golden age of horror. And while Universal Studios deserves much credit for launching the genre with acknowledged classics like Frankenstein (1931), Dracula (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941), the mantle truthfully belongs to the auteurs and the schlockmeisters of the 1980s. Inspired by the success of the prior decade’s horror hits–like The Exorcist, Jaws and Halloween—top directors were able to make big-budget, scare-laden blockbusters while, at the same time, filmmakers were preparing to capitalize on the rise of home video to make some joyously tasteless B movies. To celebrate the most diverse decade of scary movies in history, we’ve compiled the 20 greatest ’80s horrors–and they range from arthouse masterpieces to the most blood-soaked of black comedies.

