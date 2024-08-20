The Crow flies again with an appropriately goth soundtrack—exclusive track list Joy Division, Gary Neuman, and Enya make for a moody movie soundtrack

Music has always been one of, if not the most, important parts of The Crow franchise. Dating back to James O’Barr’s original comic, the artist included lyrics by Joy Division and Robyn Hitchcock to help evoke the gothic moodiness of Eric Draven. That comic even has a soundtrack album: Fears & Bullets.

Music was just as crucial to the film series. 1994’s The Crow soundtrack was a major selling point for the film, topped the Billboard 200, and went platinum in its own right. An accompanying album was so important that even the direct-to-video The Crow: Salvation had a soundtrack. Each episode of the one-season Crow TV show, Stairway To Heaven, ends by crediting the various Rob Zombie and Oleandaer tracks included in the episode.

So it is no surprise that 2024’s The Crow would also feature an eclectic soundtrack album of goth, industrial, and classical tracks, and some inclusions that are a long time coming. For example, this latest Crow soundtrack is the first to feature a proper Joy Division song: “Disorder.” Previous soundtracks included covers of “In A Lonely Place” by Bush and “Dead Souls” by Nine Inch Nails. 2024’s Crow has the genuine article.

But it isn’t just the goth hits of yesteryear (though Gary Neuman’s “M.E.” can fit comfortably almost anywhere). The soundtrack also features music from the 1910s, 80s, ’90s, and today, including The Veils, Traitrs, and Claude Debussy. Plus, there’s a certified Enya banger that’s bound to get any Crow party bumpin’.

Here’s the complete track list for The Crow soundtrack:

“Des Pas Sur La Neige” Debussy “Disorder” – Joy Division “Fall” – The Bug Ft. Inga Copeland “Thin Flesh” – Traitrs “The Killer” – Landr “M.E.” – Gary Numan “Total Depravity” – The Veils “Boadicea” – Enya “Meaning” – Cascadeur “What Went Down” – Foals

The Crow resurrects in theaters on August 23.