The Crown shares first look at sixth and final season

The British monarchy may go on forever, but The Crown—Netflix’s premiere historical drama about the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II—is coming to an end.



Wherever you stand on the vitriolic debate around how The Crown represents its very famous and very controversial subjects, it’s clear that this season has no intent to squash that discussion any time soon. Per an official summary, the first four episodes of the show’s sixth and final season “depict a relationship blossoming between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.” This is sure to be an interesting (and very, very sad) run.

Perhaps no one understands the heavy and delicate nature in which this story needs to be approached better than Elizabeth Debicki, who joined the show as Princess Diana in season five. “I think it’s a really unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days,” she said in a press release. “I really just trusted in (creator Peter Morgan’s) emotional blueprint that he created for us to follow. It’s his interpretation and I think it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that. Because, obviously, it’s devastating and it’s fraught and we can never know.”

While Netflix shared a very short teaser trailer for the season last week, the network provided a little more insight into the look of certain characters (including more young William and Harry) today in a series of just-released first-look images. Scroll on to see the photos.

The Crown season six stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed.

Episodes 1-4 will premiere November 16 and episodes 5-10 will premiere December 14 on Netflix.