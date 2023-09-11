The whole gimmick of The Masked Singer is to reveal celebrity performers behind comically-themed costumes, but the usual level of celebrity isn’t exactly A-list. Competitors have included professional athletes, nostalgia acts, and singers who never fully “broke out.” Even the show itself has tacitly acknowledged that its stars aren’t particularly starry by inviting a one-time special celeb guest to kick off its 10th season: Demi Lovato.

Lovato is not one of The Masked Singer’s competitors—she just dropped by to perform Heart’s “What About Love” and promote her new album Revamped (which features rock covers of previous hits). But they still played the game, dressing up as “Anonymouse” and providing the judges with clues. “Just like Michelle Obama, Oprah and Angelina Jolie, I’m on one special list: Time’s 100,” was one of the hints (via Variety). The second clue was a concrete slab that said “Anonymouse,” with the explanation “This is a literal concrete clue. My acting career has cemented me as one talented mouse.” (They’re a Disney kid—get it?)

Anonymouse Performs “What About Love” By Heart | Season 10 Kickoff | The Masked Singer

“When I found out that The Masked Singer needed a mystery guest to celebrate their milestone 10th season, I knew I was the right rodent for the job. I started working young. But my big break came when I was able to showcase my voice,” Lovato said in her mystery voice over. “When my future was looking bright on the outside, I struggled with demons on the inside. The more I pushed, the more I felt myself slipping away. I was trapped on a path of wrong decisions. And eventually, I hit rock bottom. But that was the wakeup call I needed to finally realize, I had so much more life to live. Now, I’ve made it my mission to seek out joy wherever I can. And that’s exactly what I’m doing here. It’s about time I stop by. You all have been guessing me for the past nine seasons! But when this mask comes off, you’ll see, there’s no mouse like me.”

Advertisement

Pretty heavy for The Masked Singer, but between the monologue and the clues—and Lovato’s distinct voice—three of the four judges were able to correctly identify her. (Ken Jeong, the sole outlier, guessed Lady Gaga.) “I wanted to be on your show because it seemed so fun, and it has been so fun. And I get to sing, so its the best of both worlds,” they said to host Nick Cannon.

THE REVEAL: Demi Lovato is Anonymouse! | Season 10 Kickoff | The Masked Singer

Other performers on Sunday’s premiere include returning contestants Rumer Willis and Michelle Williams, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito, and Joey Fatone. Meanwhile, there’s a new set of competitors: “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” “Diver,” “Gazelle,” “Royal Hen” and “S’More.” Don’t expect them to necessarily be Demi Lovato level, but surely they have their own charms.