The Masked Singer waited until its sixth season to pull out its most cursed costume yet. The singing competition series regularly puts celebrities in a variety of animal , mythical creature , and inanimate object costumes , but this season the costume designers are unveiling their first human-based costume. Say hello to Baby, the giant, one-toothed, bonnet-sporting monstrosity.



Baby’s arms reach out toward you with a terrifying dead look in its glittering eyes, its ears hearing all, and its singular curl perfectly coiled. The creation rivals the creepy baby from The Rugrats, which is quite the feat. God, we do not envy the person who will be placed inside Baby. While The Masked Singer has not shied away from unsettling costumes before, Baby may take the top prize for “Oh dear god why was this made?”

Previously revealed costumes for this season include: Dalmatian, Cupcake, Hamster, Mallard, Queen of Hearts, Bull, Beach Ball, Jester, and Banana Split. Baby, like some of the other costumes, will not be a part of the primary lineups, but a “Wildcard,” which will appear on the series without any notice. That’s right, there’s no telling when Baby will take over viewer’s television screens, possibly crawling through them. Executive producer Craig Plestis previously said this season “really embraces the three Bs: bonkers, bizarre, and big.” We must say Baby hits all three of those points.



Sixteen celebrities will compete in this year’s competition. Between all of them there are 85 Grammy nominations and 27 wins, three Academy Award nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations, two Super Bowl appearances and two Lifetime Achievement Awards. Nick Cannon returns as the host of the show with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger serving as this season’s judges. Joel McHale, will.i.am, Cheryl Hines, and Leslie Jordan will all appear on the show as guest judges throughout the season. For the first time in three seasons, The Masked Singer will have an in-person audience.

The format of The Masked Singer is getting a shake up, with two groups competing amongst each other. The winner from Group A and Group B will face off in the finale. There will also be the new “Take It Off” buzzer, which allows any of the judges to instantly guess the identity of the contestant, and if they’re correct, the participant is immediately eliminated.

The sixth season of The Masked Singer premieres on FOX on Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Try not to think about Baby too much until then.