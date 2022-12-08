We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Last year, the internet was graced with a simple concept, executed well: Photoshop Paddington Bear into other movies and post the results every day until running out of steam. While Paddington is one of the better choices for this joke format, there’s a wide variety of famous characters out there just waiting to be inserted into images.



Here, for example, is The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface edited into all sorts of places where Leatherface doesn’t belong.

Donnie Goodman has been hard at work on this project for a long time and is now nearing 300 entries in the series. For most of his tweets, the format relied on black-and-white photos and screenshots. This period gave us striking images of Leatherface dancing with a fresh-faced Tom Hanks in Big, Leatherface embracing Rachel McAdams in The Notebook, Leatherface hanging out with the Clueless girls, Leatherface lending chainsaw riffs to Jimi Hendrix’s Woodstock performance, Leatherface (upsettingly) barbecuing for a bunch of kids, and so much more.



Recently, though, Goodman has moved into color images. This change hasn’t seriously altered his approach. Instead, it’s provided us with even more vibrant images of the Sawyer family’s bellowing murder giant doing stuff like, say, vastly altering The Truman Show’s ending, enjoying a deli lunch (and, thankfully, not showing how easily he can fake an orgasm) with Meg Ryan in When Harry Met Sally, admiring the sights in Jurassic Park, attending a meeting in The Wolf Of Wall Street, dimming the comedic effect of the mask in The Mask, and popping up in Black Friday shopping photos.

Inevitably, as he crosses the 300th tweet, Goodman will have to close the loop on this series and give the people what they really want: A Photoshop of multiple Leatherfaces all sitting around the Sawyer family dinner table alongside Leatherface.



