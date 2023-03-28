The Trolls series is becoming a trology

There’s going to be a new Trolls movie, and they… already made it. It’s coming out this fall already! Yes, the series that convinced AMC to stop screening all Universal movies forever—or at least for a couple of months, when theaters were all closed anyway—is back, and this one seems like an elaborately weird and wasted NSYNC reference. Titled Trolls Band Together, this third movie about the little dolls with outrageous hair involves Poppy (Anna Kendrick) realizing that Branch (Justin Timberlake) used to be a member of a famous-yet-never-before-mentioned boy band called BroZone with his four previously unmentioned brothers.

But before you can point out that Justin Timberlake, who voices Branch (as we noted above), was also famously a member of a boy band, you should know that Trolls Band Together doesn’t seem to be aware of that. In the trailer, which also came out today along with the announcement of the film’s existence, BroZone is introduced by singing “BroZone’s back alright,” as in the Backstreet Boys song, which is not the band that Justin Timberlake was in. It’s like when they brought in Leonard Nimoy to do a voice in one of Michael Bay’s Transformers movie and nobody pointed out that Nimoy had previously done a voice in the original Transformers movie as a completely unrelated character. But whatever. If they don’t care we don’t care.

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER | Official Trailer

Since it’s a Trolls movie, Band Together will have a big collection of celebrity voices: Varity says Troye Sivan, Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs, and Kid Cudi are voicing the other members of BroZone, and Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, Ron Funches, Andrew Rannels, Zosia Mamet, RuPaul Charles, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Anderson .Paak, and Kunal Nayyar will also be heard.