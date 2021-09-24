Today’s episode of The View was derailed as two of the hosts received positive results for COVID-19 in the middle of the show. Right before Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview on the daytime talk show, producers interject telling co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro they need to leave the discussion table immediately. Fellow co-host Joy Behar walks the audience through their departure, telling them Hostin and Navarro will return shortly, with the producer chiming in, “it’s a tease!”

Advertisement

Confusion ensues as the producer tells Behar she’s all set to introduce the v ice p resident— only to have another person behind camera shout, “No,” leaving Behar little to work with other than suggesting a dance break. At the producer’s suggestion, Behar talked her way through other ongoing “H ot T opics” not unfolding on the show, before going over to a commercial break.



Moments later, we come to learn the big “tease” is that Hostin and Navarro have tested positive for coronavirus, with their results rolling in as the show was filming. Behar and co-host Sarah Haines proceeded to run the show on their own, explaining to the audience and viewers at home that both Hostin and Navarro are vaccinated against COVID-19 “up the wazoo” and most likely contracted “breakthrough” infections. It’s unclear why their test results were not cleared before the start of filming. While the hosts of The View remain unmasked during broadcasting, the show is filmed in front of a live, masked audience.

Haines and Behar proceeded to hold a remote interview with Harris, as the vice president was ushered into another room in the studio. “Listen, Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference, because otherwise, we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse,” Harris says during her interview.