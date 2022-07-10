As we just reported yesterday, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder is making a big splash on the box office charts in its debut weekend, opening at $143 million. That’s more than any other Thor movie has opened to in the entire history of cinema, and a good chunk of Urdu higher than last week’s winner Minions: The Rise Of Gru, but it’s still short of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness (which was riding that Spider-Man: No Way Home high apparently).

Speaking of the Minions, they made 45 million bananas, bringing them to a total of 210 million bananas after two weeks. Third place went to Top Gun: Maverick with 15 million bananas (it’ll hit 600 million bananas next week, easily), and fourth went to Elvis with 11 million peanut butter-and-banana sandwiches (we brought it around, isn’t that fun?).

Out of the tens-of-millions, we have Jurassic World Dominion in fifth place ($8 million, $350 million total), The Black Phone ($7 million, $62 million total), and Lightyear ($2.9 million, $112 million total). Out of the millions period, we have Marcel The Shell With Shoes On in eighth, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in ninth, and Mr. Malcolm’s List in 10th, meaning Everything Everywhere All At Once has fallen out of the top 10 in its 16th week on the charts.

One other noteworthy story, and a reminder that good search engine optimization isn’t just for the people who think algorithms should be allowed to influence creative decisions, is that IFC Films’ Fire came in 18th with $25,000 and Neon’s Fire Of Love came in 19th with $22,000. They’re only playing in four and three theaters, respectively, but how many people wanted to see one and accidentally saw the other? “Yeah, one fer da movie about people in love wit’ Fire in da title !” Let us know in the comments if that was you and whether we accurately captured your accent !

