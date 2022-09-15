Ti West is pretty busy these days. After shooting throwback slasher X and finding himself hanging around in New Zealand with a film crew ready to get to work on another project during the pandemic, West immediately started filming X’s prequel, the upcoming Pearl. Not content just to have these two movies out in the same year, West then announced—before the second installment even premiered—that he’s already making the final part of his trilogy, MaXXXine.

Presumably, because so much filming has exhausted his Rolodex of film extras (or, well, because the concept fits well with his series’ themes), West and A24 have now opened up auditions for background actors to take part in MaXXXine. And, in order to cast a very wide net, they’re running the process through online video submissions.



X | #XCastingCall | Official Clip HD | A24

The submission page explains that videos can be sent in through TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter with the #XCastingCall hashtag. In order to qualify, would-be extras are asked to recreate one of the final moments from X, which—and, in case this being one of the movie’s final scenes doesn’t make it clear, this is a spoiler—sees Mia Goth’s Maxine face off against ... Mia Goth’s Pearl. (The above clip shows the relevant part of the scene in question and A24 has shared the accompanying script excerpt as well.)

The only other guidance provided on the page is “to have fun with your audition submission,” using “props, makeup, fun editing, etc.” and that a “good audition” will see actors employ “creativity, originality” and an ability to “make it [their] own.”



For inspiration, we suggest spending a long time pondering each gra y hair and wrinkle in the mirror, dwelling on past regrets and the rage that comes from a burning disappointment with how your life’s turned out, before getting in front of the camera. That should help.



West and A24 will accept video submissions until 11:59 PM ET, September 28th.



