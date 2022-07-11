Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim (affectionately known as Tim and Eric) are back, and this time they’ve recruited a pair of viral YouTubers to help spread the godly word of off-beat prankster comedy. The beloved duo behind Tim And Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! are returning to produce a new series, this time for Netflix, titled Chad And JT Go Deep. Heidecker and Wareheim’s company Abso Lutely Productions, which was also behind Comedy Central’s Nathan For You, is set to produce the series.

For their latest offering, Heidecker and Wareheim tapped online pranksters Chad Kroeger (no, not the “look at this photograph” guy) and JT Parr, known for antics like handing out masks on Huntington Beach at the apex of the pandemic and crashing a city council meeting. The duo, whose onscreen personas riff on the puppy dog-esque stupidity of the stereotypical SoCal surfer bro, also have a podcast titled Going Deep With Chad And JT. The upcoming Netflix series will be their first television venture.

Per Deadline, the series will follow Chad and JT as they try to impart the gospel of “stoke” to Southern California through on-the-street activism. The causes central to Chad and JT’s mission? Protecting America’s skateboarders, marching for justice in the name of the not-so-well-endowed, and allowing anal tanning in public, among others. You know, just typical civil rights stuff!

At first, Chad and JT have nothing but good intentions for their communication with random strangers. But when an antic-gone-wrong finds the duo cancelled by the very Californians they hoped to inspire, Chad and JT take the activism up a notch in order to win back cultural favor.

“We are so stoked to be bringing the stoke to a global audience and so grateful to the stoke lords, Netflix and Abso Lutely, for helping us boost the stoke,” Kroeger and Parr shared, per Deadline.

Chad And JT Go Deep will be available for streaming on Netflix starting August 23.