Look, everyone wants to play Spider-Man. It’s perhaps any actor’s most sought-after role behind Hamlet and The Joker. To prove yourself as a young Hollywood A-lister, you better start learning the phrase, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

One actor who would love to play Spider-Man is Tobey Maguire, an actor who has played Spider-Man four times. After playing Spider-Man throughout the 2000s, he donned the mask one more time for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. For those counting at home, we have now said the name “Spider-Man” five times in this article.



“When they called initially, I was like, finally!” Maguire said in an interview with, ahem, Marvel. “I got the call and was immediately open about coming to do this. Not without nerves–you know, ‘What will this look like, and what will the experience be?’ But to get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together? It’s just like, ‘Yes!’ It’s fun and exciting.”

“I love these films, and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, ‘Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?’ or ‘Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?’ It would be a ‘yes!’ Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?”

Maguire doesn’t appear on screen much these days, outside of going pure goblin mode in Babylon. Seeing as that movie didn’t do so hot; it makes sense that he’d tell Marvel that, yes, he’d love another job, especially if he has to “read a scene” or “do a Spider-Man thing” or simply hang out in the background of scenes until the other Spider-Men are ready for a hug. Fellow Spider-Man Andrew Garfield is also open to more, so we look forward to the Marvel Cinematic Universe becoming even more unwieldy, confusing, and laden with crossovers. Excelsior!



[via Variety]

