It’s been five years and one reboot since we last saw Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw. Having been canonically dead for the better part of two decades, Jigsaw has never taken the rules of mortality too seriously. The only rules he takes seriously are the arbitrary moral ones he ascribes to his victims, punishing them when they break a taboo they didn’t know about.

Well, he better start greasing the chain on his little marionette tricycle because Tobin Bell is returning to the Saw franchise, EW reported today. Opening October 27, 20213, Saw 10 will also bring back Saw VI and Saw 3D: The Final Chapter director Kevin Greutert to helm this latest bloodbath .

“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin,” Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon, and his character is an active part of this film.”



Bell’s John Kramer was last seen in 2017’s Jigsaw, a late-stage sequel that came seven years after Saw 3D: The Final Chapter. Of course, as we all know, the word “final” doesn’t actually mean anything within the horror lexicon. But they kept up the ruse long enough to toss a Chris Rock-led prequel, Spiral, into the mix last year. Nevertheless, even as Lionsgate geared up for Spiral, they announced Saw 10.

“That got announced prematurely,” Spiral director Darren Lynn said last year. “We were all surprised, including the producers. What I will say is that just because we made Spiral doesn’t mean Saw ceases to exist. Just because Spiral is here that doesn’t mean there won’t be a Saw IX. This is not the ninth film in the Saw franchise. There easily could be a Saw IX that follows Jigsaw.”

A s any Saw fan worth their weight in beartraps could tell you, Jigsaw, aka John Kramer, has been officially dead since Saw III. But that hasn’t stopped the franchise from going full bore into the spindly, convoluted plot upheavals that made the later sequels so much fun. So we look forward to seeing how the team of Saw 10 brings him back this time .