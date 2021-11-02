Tom Berenger’s appearance in Inception didn’t set off a Berengerssance of any sort, but maybe it was just a delayed impact: He’s now set to star in a new adaptation of Richard Connell’s The Most Dangerous Game with Chris “C.T.” Tamburello, who you may know from… MTV’s The Challenge and a 2019 horror movie called Habitual (his only film other than this). Before you ask why any of this is happening, we’ll save you some time and just say that we don’t know. We’re as puzzled as you are.

We do have a theory, though. This news comes from Deadline, which says it’s going to be a remake of the 1932 Most Dangerous Game movie, but we think it’s more likely that it’s just an adaptation of the original story. That’s because it was first published in Collier’s magazine in 1924, which means—as of 2020—it is now in the public domain. In other words, anyone can do whatever they want with The Most Dangerous Game now, just like with The Great Gatsby.

Fun, right? This movie is currently in production and was written and directed by Justin Lee, who previously directed Final Kill with Danny Trejo, Billy Zane, and… Dr. Drew Pinsky. The story, if you have never heard of The Most Dangerous Game, is about some people getting shipwrecked on a mysterious island owned by a guy who likes to hunt humans for sport. In some versions he’s just a weird dude, in other versions he’s a Nazi.

Tom Berenger will be playing someone who has been hiding on the island but is now “on the verge of collapse,” so that seems cool. Deadline doesn’t say who Chris “C.T.” Tamburello will be playing, but he’ll hopefully have a major starring role. Otherwise, what’s the point of saying “Tom Berenger and a guy from MTV are remaking The Most Dangerous Game?”