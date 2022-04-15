Congratulations, human being! You have successfully made it through another week on Earth, the suck planet where awful stuff happens, like, all the time.

Advertisement

As such, you’ve earned yourself a little treat, fellow person. How does seeing Tom Hanks execute the latest installment of his ongoing art project, “I Am America’s Collective Cute Dad, Doing Cute Dad Shit” strike you?

That’s right: The man who brought you “Making an app just to celebrate his love of typewriters” and “hosting his own surf rock radio show just for the hell of it” is back, this time dazzling the crowds with “Bringing Wilson the volleyball from Castaway with him while throwing out the first pitch for a major league baseball team.”

Specifically, Hanks was on the mound tonight courtesy of the newly re-named Cleveland Guardians, who Hanks had previously lent a little bit of his seemingly boundless popularity to by narrating the video where the team announced its new name. Around the same time, Hanks apparently agreed to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for his “adopted hometown team,” celebrating his famous love of the sport.

And dad-joke schtick, apparently! We don’t know whether it was Hanks’ idea, specifically, to have this particular version of Wilson the volleyball apparently be fitted with a remote control that allowed him to frequently roll away from the actor, but we do concede that watching Hanks run after the ball was…well, not funny, exactly, but definitely Dad-Funny.

After throwing the pitch (reasonably well, by 65-year-old actor standards), Hanks also joined Guardians announcers Matt Underwood and Rick Manning in the announcers’ booth. Would it shock you to learn that Hanks is both charming, and a little goofy, as a baseball announcer? Slightly corny, smooth as butter, and genuinely exclaiming, “Oh, doctor!” at the first home run of the evening: It’s pretty much all you could want from a Tom Hanks Cute Dad Moment.