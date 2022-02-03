The world, we thought, no longer requires further covers of Toto’s 1982 hit, “Africa.” We have heard the song played by a group of Animal Crossing villagers, performed on beer bottles and in a wide range of genres on a keyboard. Weezer covered it. So did, in tribute to his muscley aquatic lord, Mr. Worldwide himself.

This seemed like enough for an eternity.



But then we heard a guy who goes by Bigfatfrown do his own take on “Africa” using in-game instruments from The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask’s Nintendo 3DS remake and, suddenly, a whole new world of possibilities opened up to us.

Bigfatfrown edited together a bunch of clips of him playing individual parts from the song (or, and this is too terrifying to consider, he has a couple of dozen hands and half that number of 3DSes lying around) in order to show that he has found new frontiers in the realm of Toto covers.



This isn’t the only time he’s demonstrated mastery of his unorthodox instrument either. Back in 2015, Bigfatfrown performed another favorite cover candidate, A-ha’s “Take On Me,” using only the sound of Majora’s Mask Deku pipes. (Knowing that he shares the band’s sensibilities, he might as well be recruited by Weezer to flesh out their next covers album with a pinch of Zelda music.)

Considering the gap between these releases, Bigfatfrown clearly spent the last seven years studying his instrument and practicing “Africa” until he got it right. If you’d like to learn from the virtuoso, please note that the sheet music (or, we suppose, touch screen music) for his “Take On Me” cover is supplied in that video’s description. Fortunately, you don’t even need to be a Juilliard grad to sight read the button press notation and, just maybe, become a master of the instrument, too.



