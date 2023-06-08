Transformers: Rise of the Beasts | Official Trailer (2023 Movie)

But unlike Creed II, this project doesn’t give Caple Jr. anything to work with in terms of intimate human drama, and the thin characterizations hamper the lead actors’ talents. As charismatic as Ramos was in In The Heights, there are diminishing returns to Noah being a more cliched version of the same character type as that musical’s protagonist—a street-smart New Yorker whose cockiness can’t disguise that he has yet to realize his potential. Fishback, who was so good in Judas And The Black Messiah, seems understandably bored delivering the majority of the film’s exposition.

For anyone curious about where the Transformers franchise can go from here, a fan-service epilogue has the answer which, without spoiling anything, indicates an expansion of the series’ cinematic universe. What really needs expanding, though, are the dramatic possibilities of these movies, because the formula of a convoluted fetch quest with no credible human anchor but spectacular action has become extremely rusty.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens in theaters on June 9