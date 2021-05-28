Trevante Rhodes Photo : Ilya S. Savenok ( Getty Images )

Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes will star in the upcoming series Iron Mike, which seeks to tackles the rocky and complicated life of notorious boxer Mike Tyson. According to Collider, the biopic series “aims to go beyond the hype, headlines and media frenzy to examine a story that deals with racism, misogyny, wealth divide and the impact of generational trauma in America told through the lens of this boxing legend.”

Margot Robbie will executive produce Iron Mike with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie. Iron Mike will begin production later this year through 20th Television. Rhodes most recently starred in the Netflix film “Birdbox” and Hulu’s “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Controversy and tragedy defines Mike Tyson’s life and career. His early life was marked by the loss of his mother at age sixteen and time in and out of police custody, both contributing to his path to boxing. Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and sentenced to six years in prison, where he converted to Islam. After his release on parole less than 3 years later, he returned to boxing. Disgrace in the boxing ring came when he was disqualified after biting Evander Holyfield’s ear off in 1997. He declared bankruptcy in 2003 and officially retired from boxing in 2006. Over the years he’s suffered from a myriad of substance abuse issues, racking up multiple DUIs. Despite all of this, he’s considered one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time.

Tyson will have no role in the production of the series, calling it “tone deaf” following the intial announcement in February. He also said that an authorized series version of his life will be in production soon, starring Jamie Foxx.