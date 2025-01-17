Trump picks Hollywood "special ambassadors," might have forgotten to tell them Mel Gibson, at least, seemed genuinely confused to suddenly be named one of Trump's "special ambassadors."

Today, in, “God, imagine what that conference room is gonna smell like” news: soon-to-be-president Donald Trump has announced that actors Jon Voight, Sylvester Stallone, and Mel Gibson have been named as his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood.

What the fuck does that mean? Well, we’re certain a quick perusal of our once-and-future Commander-in-Chief’s carefully chosen words, posted on Truth Social, will clear things up:

It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!

Ah, yes: Clarity.

Fascinatingly, the body of people at least mildly confused by Trump’s random statement appears to include Gibson himself, who took a break from critiquing California’s handling of the ongoing fires, and his efforts to stoke interest in his bizarre-sounding Passion Of The Christ sequel, to say that this is the first he’s hearing about his new Special Envoy status. “I got the tweet at the same time as all of you and was just as surprised,” Gibson said in a statement, per Deadline. “Nevertheless, I heed the call. My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an Ambassador’s residence?”

So far, Stallone and Voight (who, like Gibson, are well-known Hollywood Republicans who were in movies Donald Trump can remember having seen) have yet to make public statements about their… appointments?… although we will note that Voight being tapped for these duties can be considered the greatest honor a cast member of Ray Donovan has ever had conferred on them by the U.S. government.