C haracter actor Tyler Labine, possibly best known for Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil even though he spent five seasons on NBC doctor show New Amsterdam, has had what sounds like a pretty painful and frightening week after realizing he had a “potentially fatal blood clot” impacting his “intestines and liver.” Labine posted about the experience on Instagram (via Deadline) , complete with a video showing himself in a hospital gown and riding in an ambulance.

In his post, Labine explains how quickly his condition deteroiated over the course of a couple of days, saying:

Sometimes it’s a Tuesday and you’re walking around with a tummy ache so you try to sleep it off. Then sometimes you wake up on a weds with a stomach ache so bad you decide to go to the ER at your local hospital. And then sometimes your tummy ache turns out to be a potentially fatal blood clot in your intestines and liver and you have to spend the next 3 days in the hospital trying not to die. Just sometimes.

He said he’s “doing alright” now, though he is recovering slowly, adding, “I’m counting my blessings and just possibly reassessing what’s really important to me in this life.”

Labine played Dr. Iggy Frome on all five seasons of New Amsterdam, which starred Ryan Eggold as a medical director who radically decides to make his hospital good and helpful. He was also in Escape Room, Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, and starred on Sons Of Tucson and Reaper. If anyone out there is concerned about potentially developing a similar blood clot, the ever-helpful (or “helpful”) WebMD suggests that pretty much anything weird or painful on your body could be a sign of a possibly life-threatening blood clot. So just look out for that.