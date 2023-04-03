UFC and WWE are getting married

There’s a certain joy to be found when two entities so totally complementary to each other decide to walk hand in hand, facing the future together. So it is with the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. and the United Fighting Championship, which will now merge under one overtly masculine and covertly homoerotic banner. Endeavor Group Holdings, parent company for UFC, has announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement to form a new publicly listed company combining the two brands, per The Hollywood Reporter. Per that outlet, this deal is expected to close in the latter half of 2023.

“Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution,” the companies said in a joint statement (via THR). “On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and a 10 percent annual revenue growth rate since 2019.”

Who can argue with omnichannel distribution? This new power couple will be led by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel while WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon will continue in that role within the new company. The latter said in his own statement, “Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand—nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years—and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

In a stunning loss for cancel culture, McMahon has returned from his voluntary hiatus (and supposed retirement) only to become, it would seem, more powerful and successful. The wrestling mogul was previously under investigation over allegations of misconduct; specifically, that multimillion-dollar payments were made to multiple female employees with whom McMahon was alleged to have sexual relationships. The investigation concluded in November 2022, and in January McMahon re-joined the company’s board.

Clearly, the allegations against McMahon didn’t deter Endeavor from getting into bed with him. And so, a new era in Sport soon dawns. May they have a long and happy life together.