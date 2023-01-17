Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Sorry, Vin Diesel will not make any appearances in the Avatar film franchise

Vin Diesel spoke on joining the Avatar franchise numerous times in 2019

By
Gabrielle Sanchez
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel
Photo: Jon Kopaloff (Getty Images)

There’s one franchise family Vin Diesel will not be joining anytime soon: The Na’vi. Despite the actor’s own claims about joining James Cameron’s juggernaut in 2019, Avatar producer Jon Landau has verified Diesel’s lack of involvement in any of the forthcoming films.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
00:52
Now playing
Leonardo DiCaprio thought Titanic was going to be 'snoresville'
Wednesday 8:15PM
01:42
Now playing
We put Paul Scheer’s box office knowledge to the test with “What Grossed More?”
September 20, 2017

“Vin was a fan,” Landau tells Empire. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.”

Here’s the context: Vin Diesel posted a video in 2019 of him touring theWay Of Water set, in which he said, “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait.”

Advertisement

The only logical reading of Diesel’s testimony was that he would soon be working with Cameron in an Avatar capacity. He later supplemented the video with an interview with MTV, in which he added, “I love James Cameron and I love the series, and I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

The delusion does not end there, folks. In April of 2019, Diesel took to Entertainment Tonight to sow more seeds. He mentioned his fellow Guardians Of The Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldaña, citing her as one of the main reasons he’s “doing Avatar.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung Reserve
Up to $100 credit
Samsung Reserve

Reserve the next gen Samsung device
All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device.

Advertisement

“Probably my favorite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana,” Diesel shares. “Hence Avatar. Hence why I’m doing Avatar, or one of the reasons.”

So, this seems less like a runaway rumor taken out of context, and more like Vin Diesel having no idea what he was talking about and running amuck with his dreams. Nonetheless, sorry Diesel heads, you’ll have to stick with seeing him in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X.

NewsNewswire