There’s one franchise family Vin Diesel will not be joining anytime soon: The Na’vi. Despite the actor’s own claims about joining James Cameron’s juggernaut in 2019, Avatar producer Jon Landau has verified Diesel’s lack of involvement in any of the forthcoming films.

“Vin was a fan,” Landau tells Empire. “He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.”

Here’s the context: Vin Diesel posted a video in 2019 of him touring theWay Of Water set, in which he said, “There is one person in Hollywood I’ve always wanted to work with and learn from, and so, all things come, I guess, to those that wait.”

The only logical reading of Diesel’s testimony was that he would soon be working with Cameron in an Avatar capacity. He later supplemented the video with an interview with MTV, in which he added, “I love James Cameron and I love the series, and I think it’s safe to say that we will be working together.”

The delusion does not end there, folks. In April of 2019, Diesel took to Entertainment Tonight to sow more seeds. He mentioned his fellow Guardians Of The Galaxy co-star Zoe Saldañ a, citing her as one of the main reasons he’s “doing Avatar.”

“Probably my favorite in the whole cast [and] the closest in my family is Zoe Saldana,” Diesel shares. “Hence Avatar. Hence why I’m doing Avatar, or one of the reasons.”



So, this seems less like a runaway rumor taken out of context, and more like Vin Diesel having no idea what he was talking about and running amuck with his dreams. Nonetheless, sorry Diesel heads, you’ll have to stick with seeing him in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X.