Vin Diesel's got another Riddick movie on the way

Vin Diesel’s most iconic character—who isn’t Dom Toretto, XXX, or, our personal favorite, Bloodshot—is apparently gearing up to return to theaters yet again, with Deadline reporting that a fourth movie in Diesel’s Riddick series of film is apparently in the works.

This comes from the mouth of David Twohy, who’s directed all three of the extant Riddick movies: 2000's Pitch Black, which introduced the character of Richard B. Riddick and his very cool goggles to sci-fi/action audiences; 2004's The Chronicles Of Riddick, which chose to burden the character with lore; and 2013's Riddick, which we had genuinely forgotten ever got made. (It’s the one where Riddick spends most of the movie fighting “Mud Demons,” and has a critical shortage of Judi Dench slumming it as an “Air Elemental” for a paycheck.)

Now, a decade later—and as Diesel’s Fast X prepares to blaze its way into theaters, reminding us all that, for all his quirks, Diesel remains one of the planet’s top-performing box office earners—the duo is gearing up for the fourth movie: Riddick: Furya, which will, presumably, finally see its title character return to his home planet. W hich, as we all know, was devastated by the Necromongers after their Lord Marshall had a vision from the Underverse that a Furyan child would one day kill him, and, hey, did you know David Twohy also writes this stuff? This is all prime Twohy, baby.

Furya will be produced by Diesel through his One Race Films production banner; the film will be shopped around to studios next week at the European Film Market. Meanwhile, Twohy made a statement about the news, saying, “ Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we’re finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya. My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we’ve created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick’s homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick’s genesis.”