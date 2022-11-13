You had a respectable run, Black Adam, but after three weeks at the top of the U.S. box office, you didn’t have a chance this weekend: Dwayne Johnson’s superhero movie fell to second place on the box office charts, making $8.6 million and hitting $151 million total, which is quite a ways short of the debut from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opened to $180 million this weekend. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, that’s a new record for a movie opening in November, and it’s only $7 million or so lower than the highest opening for all of 2022 (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which enjoyed a post-Spider-Man: No Way Home bump).

Ticket To Paradise hung on in third place, making $6.1 million for a total of $56 million after four weeks, followed by Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which actually jumped up from sixth to fourth this week despite making less money. Smile, now past $100 million total, rounds out the top 5 with $2.3 million. The bottom five includes Prey For The Devil, The Banshees Of Inishiren, One Piece Film: Red, Till, and Armageddon Time. The only other noteworthy entrant on the charts this week is Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, which debuted in 14th place with $160,000, but that’s from only four theaters, which means its per-screen average is only slightly lower than that of Wakanda Forever. So it’s absolutely going to be climbing up the charts over the next few weeks, especially for people who want something that isn’t about a superhero. (Though what is a movie about the origin story of Steven Spielberg if not a different kind of superhero movie?)

The full top 10 list from Box Office Mojo is below.