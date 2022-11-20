If you’re waiting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe to screw up like the Be Sharps and say it’s bigger than Jesus, here’s your chance: In its second weekend on the box office charts, Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever has easily beaten the theatrical debut of the first two episodes of the new season of The Chosen (a streaming show available in various places about the life of Jesus). It also beat the debut of foodie thriller The Menu, which came out in secon place with $9 million, ahead of The Chosen in third with $8.2 million.

But back to Wakanda Forever, it fell over 60 percent from last week, down to $67 million, which is enough to put it a hair short of $300 million (fewer than 20,000 hairs short, at least). Now, while dropping 60 percent may seem dramatic, it’s worth noting that this year’s previous two Marvel movies—Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and Thor: Love And Thunder—both dropped 67 percent in their second weeks. That might mean that Wakanda Forever will hold on better than those two (it opened stronger than Thor and almost as strong as Doctor Strange), so there’s no reason to count it out any time soon.

Filling out the rest of the top 10 are Black Adam ($4 million in week 5), Ticket To Paradise ($3 million, also in its fifth week), the debut of She Said (only $2.2 million with a somewhat limited release), Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile ($1.9 million in its seventh week), Smile ($1.1 million in its eighth week), Prey For The Devil with $935,000, and finally The Banshees Of Inisherin with $703,000.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy things are the limited release of Bones And All, which is only in five theaters but got a higher per-screen average than Wakanda Forever this week (though it only made $120,000). Also, ironically, a documentary called Only In Theaters debuted in one single theater this weekend, so it was literally only in theater (singular). Anyway, here’s everybody’s favorite part of this weekly rambling: The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo! Woo! Yippee!