Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, February 6. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Claws (TNT, 9 p.m., series finale): “Led by Niecy Nash-Betts, Claws has been many things in its four-season run, but never predictable.” That’s among the many astute observations Shannon Miller made in her pre-air review of the fourth season of Eliot Laurence’s TNT drama, which has evolved from a Florida noir—a delightful turn of phrase—into something more difficult to define. One thing that hasn’t changed? The cast of Claws remains one of the cohesive on TV, even as the Nail Artisans group has splintered over the years. In the final season, Quiet Ann (Judy Reyes) struck out on her own, while Desna (Nash-Betts), Jennifer (Jenn Lyon), Virginia (Karrueche Tran), and Polly (Carrie Preston) struggled to stick together in the face of new adversaries. We’ll see what “Mercy” the series finale has in store for these dynamic women.

Regular coverage

Euphoria (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (Adult Swim, 12:01 a.m., season-one finale): This Crunchyroll/Adult Swim collaboration—led by Jessica Henwick, who’s having quite a year—packs things up for the season. In his season review, our own Sam Barsanti admitted he wasn’t bowled over by the substance of the show, but the anime has style to spare: “Unfortunately, at least in its early going, there’s not a ton to recommend here beyond the fact that Black Lotus feels like Blade Runner and—despite taking place in the past for the anime—the original Blade Runner is as stylistically and thematically relevant as ever. Only three episodes were made available for review, leaving a whole lot of a TV show to go, but the best thing about these episodes is often the way they play with the Blade Runner toy box (replicants, Voight-Kampff tests, those incredible umbrellas) instead of the new characters or storylines they introduce.”