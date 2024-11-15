6 things to watch on TV this weekend Silo and Cobra Kai are back, plus Charli XCX takes over SNL.

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 15 to Sunday, November 17. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly edition of What’s On publishes on Sundays.]

1. Silo launches its second season

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Silo, based on Hugh Howey’s novels, takes place in a dystopian future in which humanity survives in a massive underground bunker. But when mechanical engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) begins a rebellion, she gets sent outside where it’s uninhabitable. In season two, she discovers the truth about what exists beyond the shelter she’s called home. The cast also includes Harriet Walter, Iain Glen, Tim Robbins, Common, Avi Nash, and series newcomer Steve Zahn. Check out The A.V. Club‘s recap of this week’s premiere.

2. Cobra Kai continues its final round

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The release schedule for Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season is pretty damn annoying. After five episodes dropped in July, five more arrive this week, with the final installments set to come out next year. In this new batch, Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) put their rivalry aside to help their trainees win the Sekai Taikai competition.

3. The Creep Tapes are here

Shudder/AMC+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: In this six-episode expansion of the Creep franchise, Mark Duplass returns as the serial killer Peachfuzz, who lures videographers with the promise of a some quick cash. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club‘s review:

With new ticks for Peachfuzz (expect even more hips-gyrating skeeziness), the ick-factor of Creep is indeed higher than ever—yet tough to look away from.

4. Charli XCX hits Saturday Night Live

NBC, Saturday, 11:30 p.m.: Saturday Night Live gets in on the brat hype as Charli XCX pulls double duty this weekend, marking her first time as host and third as musical guest. Look out for The A.V. Club‘s recap on Sunday.

5. It’s All Country, darlin’

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: To mark 100 years of country music, Luke Bryan hosts a docuseries that looks at the genre’s history, pivotal moments, iconic performers, and cultural impact.

6. Get cozy with The Night Before Christmas In Wonderland

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: A mash-up of, yup, Alice In Wonderland and “‘Twas The Night Before Christmas,” this family-friendly film imagines Alice meeting the big man in red and is voiced by the likes of Gerard Butler, Emilia Clarke, and Simone Ashley.