6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will be published on Sundays.]



1. John Wick’s world expands with The Continental

The Continental: From the World of John Wick | Behind the History and Lore of the Continental

Peacock, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: The John Wick universe grows with The Continental, a three-part limited series prequel. Set in an alternate history in the ’70s, the show chronicles how Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) became proprietor of the New York branch of The Continental, a safe haven for legal assassins. The cast includes Mishel Prada, Katie McGrath, and Jessica Allain. Mel Gibson also shows up for some reason. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:

The Continental isn’t a mess. It’s fine, if anything, and for the most part—one notable casting decision aside—it doesn’t really screw up the John Wick canon in any way. ﻿

2. Kaitlyn Dever battles aliens in No One Will Save You

No One Will Save You | Official Trailer

Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Brian Duffield’s horror-thriller, No One Will Save You, centers on Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), who lives in isolation in her childhood cabin. Brynn’s self-contained world is interrupted when aliens invade, forcing her to fight for survival while dealing with her past.

3. Apple TV+ drops British comedy Still Up

Still Up — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Still Up is a British rom-com focused on two insomniacs whose relationship is cultivated when they talk on the phone for hours late into the night—even though they’ve never actually met in person. Lisa (Antonia Thomas) is a free-spirited illustrator and Danny (Craig Roberts) is a socially anxious journalist. (Wonder what that’s like.) The eight-episode-strong Still Up debuts with two installments.

4. Yeah, there’s another Spy Kids movie

Spy Kids: Armageddon | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Robert Rodriguez directs another Spy Kids film, the fifth in the franchise. Armageddon follows Patty (Everly Carganilla) and Tony (Connor Esterson), the children of secret agents Nora (Gina Rodriguez) and Terrence (Zachary Levi). When they unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, the kids become spies to save their parents and the world.

5. Sam Jay and HBO team up for a comedy special

Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me | Official Trailer | HBO

HBO, Saturday, 9 p.m.: Stand-up comic Sam Jay’s special, Salute Me Or Shoot Me, marks her first at HBO since her comedy series, Pause With Sam Jay, was canceled by the network. In the special, she talks about long-distance relationships, embracing diversity, and the importance of empathy.

6. Everyone’s guilty pleasure, Love Is Blind, is back

Love Is Blind: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: Who’s ready to step back into the pod with Love Is Blind? The dating reality show returns with Nick and Vanessa Lachey as hosts. In the series, contestants attempt to fall in love, sight unseen, with others. Season five kicks off with four episodes, with multiple outings airing every week until the finale on October 13.

