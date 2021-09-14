The queen of all things spooky has arrived. Winona Ryder has joined the Eli Horowitz’s mystery thriller The Cow, and will star alongside Dermot Mulroney, John Gallagher Jr., Owen Teague, and Brianne Tju. The Cow will serve as Horowitz’s feature directorial debut—he created and wrote the Amazon drama series Homecoming.

Now what exactly is mysterious or thrilling about The Cow? Well, that has not been shared yet. Plot details for the script co-penned by Horowitz and Matthew Derby (Sandra) are strictly under wraps . That’s pretty impressive when you consider that, according t0 Deadline, production on the feature has just ended . From the title it seems as though a potentially dangerous cow may be involved, joining this year’s other barn animal feature films like Nicolas Cage’s Pig and the forthcoming A24 thriller Lamb... We also know it cannot be about the First Cow, as that was done last year, but maybe the cow featured in this film will be just as cute as the star of First Cow, Eve. Maybe The Cow does not involve a cow at all, and instead evokes the bovine imagery as part of an elaborate metaphor. The possibilities are endless. However, we do know that it will be thrilling and it will star Ryder.

Throughout her career Ryder’s been no stranger to all things scary, but her most recent projects sway from the genre, with David Simon’s HBO limited series The Plot Against America and the 2018 rom-com Destination Wedding (which almost resulted in a Ryder/Keanu Reeves wedding). However, Ryder will soon reprise her role as Joyce Byers on Netflix’s hit Stranger Things, as season four arrives on the streamer sometime in 2022. This upcoming season of the ‘80s-set horror series has been teased as its scariest yet. In addition to Homecoming, Horowitz’s latest project is Miranda July’s off-kilter drama comedy Kajillionaire, which Horowitz produced.